Omaha woman pleads ‘no contest’ in March crash that killed motorcyclist

Lorena Lara-Diaz pleaded no contest to charges relating to a deadly vehicle accident in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman facing charges after allegedly crashing into and killing a motorcyclist in March entered a plea of “no contest” on Thursday.

Motorcyclist Gary Mangiameli, 45, died March 25 after his 2009 Harley Davidson collided with a 2021 Chevy Silverado at about 2:20 a.m. near 26th and L streets. The initial crash report stated that the driver of the truck allegedly turned left to the Highway 75 on-ramp and hit the motorcyclist.

On Thursday, Lorena Lara-Diaz pleaded to a reduced charge of motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, down from a manslaughter charge, a Class 2A felony. The plea arrangement also meant that the charge of refusing to submit to a sobriety test was dropped.

Lorena Lara-Diaz
Lorena Lara-Diaz(Omaha Police Department)

Her sentencing has been set for Oct. 24.

Under the lesser charge, she faces up to three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision. The greater charge could have added another year to her prison term and additional six months of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

