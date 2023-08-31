Omaha woman pleads no contest to deadly crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges related to a deadly crash.

Lorena Lara-Diaz, 38, was originally charged with manslaughter and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.

After entering her plea, Douglas County District Court Judge Peter Bataillon announced her guilty of motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony which carries a sentenced of up to three years in prison, 18 months of post-release supervision, and/or a $10,000 fine. The original charge of manslaughter carried a sentenced of up to four years in prison and two years supervision.

Her sentencing date has been set for October 24, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Police said that in the early morning hours of March 25, Lara-Diaz turned onto a Highway 75 on-ramp at 26th and L and crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Gary Mangiameli, was killed.

In an earlier court proceeding, prosecutors said police could smell alcohol on her but she repeatedly refused a field sobriety test.

