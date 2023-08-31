We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight

OPD Homicide Unit seeking tips from the public
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation.

According to police, a man in his 40s was found dead after officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate near 121st Street and Bel Drive, north of West Center Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. You can also contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 402-444-STOP (7867) or by submitting a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Seasoned Nebraska sheriffs share mixed feelings about new gun laws

Latest News

John Murante
Pillen seeking new Nebraska state treasurer as Murante departs for NPERS
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising.
Nebraska and Minnesota in a charitable showdown for $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising between Minnesota...
Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Gophers battle for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy