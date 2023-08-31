Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
OPD Homicide Unit seeking tips from the public
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation.
According to police, a man in his 40s was found dead after officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate near 121st Street and Bel Drive, north of West Center Road.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. You can also contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 402-444-STOP (7867) or by submitting a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.
“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.
