OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is recovering after undergoing a medical procedure Friday morning.

The Mayor’s office said Stothert received a lumbar laminectomy and spinal fusion at Nebraska Medicine to relieve pain in her lower back. She is expected to return to work late next week and will work from home until then.

