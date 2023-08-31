We are Local
Man arrested, charged in escape attempt from Omaha hospital

Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More information has emerged on a man who police say attempted to escape custody while being treated at a hospital.

Cameron Craddock made his first appearance in court Thursday. His bond is set at $500,000.

Court records say that while he was in custody at Bergan Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, staff removed his restraints so he could get an MRI.

Craddock then allegedly took off running and had to be tased twice before he was taken back into custody.

Police say this isn’t the first time.

Craddock had already been facing a litany of charges, including flight to avoid arrest with willful reckless driving, theft by receiving and having no registration or license. He also had two felony warrants for possession of controlled substances.

