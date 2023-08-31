Huskers sweep Mavs in record-breaking Memorial Stadium volleyball match

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If there was any doubt before today that Nebraska was the volleyball capital of the nation, then the 92,003 fans packed inside Memorial Stadium Wednesday evening eliminated all doubt.

The fourth-ranked Huskers did the Nebraska football iconic tunnel walk as they took the court and made history, playing Omaha in front of the largest crowd in women’s sports history.

Nebraska then went on to sweep the Mavericks in front of the world record-breaking crowd.

The Huskers took the first set, 25-14, while hitting .286 and holding Omaha to a 0.034 mark. Seven of Nebraska’s 11 kills in the opening frame came from the Husker freshmen.

In the second set, Nebraska broke an early tie by going on to win six straight rallies to make it 10-4.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson ended the set with a big swing, marking her fourth kill of the set and seventh of the match. Jackson went on to have a match-high eight kills and nine points.

Omaha started the third set off strong, cutting NU’s lead to just one, 6-5. The Huskers then rallied with a 5-0 run.

The Mavs got within four midway through the game, but Nebraska won nine of the final 11 rallies to put away Omaha in three sets, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

Omaha struggled with errors, committing 25 compared to the Huskers’ eight. Nebraska also held the Mavs to -.080 hitting average.

The Huskers, who have yet to drop a set through four matches, play again at Kansas State on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Mavericks hope to get in the win column for the first time this season when they play at Kansas State on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.