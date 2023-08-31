Huskers arrive in Minnesota ahead of Rhule’s first game

MINNEAPOLIS (WOWT) - It’s a sea of red here in downtown Minneapolis.

For a fantastic one-two punch, they watched volleyball make history on Wednesday night. Thursday they’re Nebraska football’s struggles are history, too, as the Matt Rhule era kicks off against Minnesota.

The Huskers arrived at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon as they get ready to open up with a Big Ten road game for a fourth-straight season.

As we know, that’s no easy task. But as Nebraska Running Back Gabe Ervin Jr. explained, Coach Rhule has prepared this team to handle adversity, even putting them in Selleck Hall for fall camp.

“Coach Rhule has tried to make this fall camp as uncomfortable as possible,” said Ervin. So when we do things like that — go to Minnesota and stay in a crappy locker room — it’s nothing new for us. We stayed in the Selleck dorms — that was a test right there, not gonna lie.”

“I just love that being sequestered and being together — and that’s what we did at Selleck,” Rhule said. “The team that was playing at Selleck is the team that I want to show up on 8/31.″

Rhule enters Thursday night’s game 4-3 in openers in his college coaching career. The fans already here in Minneapolis are hoping the season kicks off on a high note.

