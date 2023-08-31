We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers arrive in Minnesota ahead of Rhule’s first game

Visiting Nebraska fans excited for season opener on the road
The Nebraska football team arrived in Minneapolis on Wednesday for its season opener against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
By Clayton Collier
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WOWT) - It’s a sea of red here in downtown Minneapolis.

For a fantastic one-two punch, they watched volleyball make history on Wednesday night. Thursday they’re Nebraska football’s struggles are history, too, as the Matt Rhule era kicks off against Minnesota.

The Huskers arrived at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon as they get ready to open up with a Big Ten road game for a fourth-straight season.

As we know, that’s no easy task. But as Nebraska Running Back Gabe Ervin Jr. explained, Coach Rhule has prepared this team to handle adversity, even putting them in Selleck Hall for fall camp.

“Coach Rhule has tried to make this fall camp as uncomfortable as possible,” said Ervin. So when we do things like that — go to Minnesota and stay in a crappy locker room — it’s nothing new for us. We stayed in the Selleck dorms — that was a test right there, not gonna lie.”

“I just love that being sequestered and being together — and that’s what we did at Selleck,” Rhule said. “The team that was playing at Selleck is the team that I want to show up on 8/31.″

Rhule enters Thursday night’s game 4-3 in openers in his college coaching career. The fans already here in Minneapolis are hoping the season kicks off on a high note.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Seasoned Nebraska sheriffs share mixed feelings about new gun laws

Latest News

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising.
Nebraska and Minnesota in a charitable showdown for $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising between Minnesota...
Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Gophers battle for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy
The Huskers swept UNO to cap off the historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Huskers sweep Mavs in record-breaking Memorial Stadium volleyball match