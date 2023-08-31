We are Local
Husker Game Day: Nebraska takes on Minnesota in Rhule’s debut

Fans eager to see Coach Matt Rhule’s first season opener on the road play out
By Clayton Collier
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WOWT) - Husker fans everywhere have that deja vu feeling: New season. New coach. New hopes.

Head Coach Matt Rhule is welcomed to the Big Ten right out of the gate, with his first appearance as Husker frontman being on the road in a conference battle against Minnesota.

Following a 3-9 season in 2021, Nebraska won just four games in 2022 before firing Scott Frost and bringing Rhule aboard to lead the program.

Rhule is 47-43 in his college coaching career with stints at both Temple and Baylor. He’s 4-3 in openers across seven seasons.

”I will do my utmost best to respect the tradition, to respect the honor, and I hope you guys will trust me to take us to another place, take us into the future,” Rhule said in his introductory press conference in November 2022. “Because it can happen.”

Minnesota enjoyed a 9-4 campaign in 2022, finishing fourth in the Big Ten West and capping off the season with a bowl win over Syracuse.

Last year, Minnesota beat Nebraska in Lincoln 20-13.

RELATED: Nebraska 2023 Football Schedule

Come back to this story for updates from 6 Sports throughout the game.

