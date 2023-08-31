Husker fans, Omaha businesses ready for 2023 football season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker Nation is laser-focused on Minnesota as Nebraska kicks off its 2023 campaign on the road Thursday.

It’s the start of the Matt Rhule era. The new coach has t-shirts, just like Scott Frost did when he was the new Husker coach.

“If you need any Scott Frost stuff, there’s probably a bunch of it at the Goodwill that we donated,” Husker Hounds owner Scott Strunc said. “We’re moving on.”

Strunc is hoping a new coach adds up to a better season.

“I like the team,” Strunc said. “I like the makeup, I like the work ethic they seem to be showing and I think we’re going to have a good team this year. I really do.”

There was a lot of energy inside the store and a lot of it was coming from Wednesday night’s record-setting Husker volleyball match inside Memorial Stadium.

The volleyball team has been hanging their own championship banners and bringing business to Husker Hounds.

“I’m shopping for some Volleyball Day gear because I went to the game and set a new world record for attendance,” Husker fan Angela Glaser said. “I didn’t get a shirt so I wanted to come and get one before they were sold out.”

Strunc said those volleyball fans really helped his store’s bottom line when the Husker football squad was having a bad year.

“Obviously the volleyball program is a source of a lot of pride and has gotten us through some bad football seasons,” Stunc said. “But really, football is what runs any athletic department and it’s also what feeds this store.”

Terry Eyman played for the Huskers from 1986-1990.

The former defensive lineman thinks the coaches make the difference between winning and losing.

“Tom [Osborne] was a very disciplined guy,” Eyman said. “He was by the book. He knew how to win and discipline on the field. So, eliminate the penalties. If you’re always moving in the right direction and doing what you’re supposed to do, it all seems to come together.”

Eyman and all the other Husker fans are hopeful the team can get back to its winning way, but right now, most are cautiously optimistic.

“Most people are kind of like, ‘I’m going to pump the brakes a little bit and we’ll see what he can do on the field.’ That’s kind of where I’m at, too.”

