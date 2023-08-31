We are Local
Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

AAA says 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

