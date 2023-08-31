David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Nice summer evening, heat wave this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a steady south breeze made for another great Summer day across the Omaha metro. A bit more of a breeze than the past few days but the low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s kept it feeling very nice outside. That south breeze at 10 to 20mph will stick with us through the evening, but aside from that it should continue to be great evening with temperatures in the low 80s dropping back into the mid-70s by sunset along with low humidity. It will be a quiet night with clear skies and temperatures falling back into the 60s.

Thursday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A few parts of western Iowa may start off Friday in the upper 50s, though it should be in the low 60s around the metro. After the comfortable start, we will be heating up fairly quickly thanks to sunny skies and a steady south wind of 10 to 20mph. Temperatures will jump back into the 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees. That will put us well above average for the first day of September, our typically highs are generally in the low 80s for this time of year.

Friday's Forecast (WOWT)

A September heat wave builds in over the weekend as temperatures continue to climb. Highs on Saturday and Sunday likely top out in the mid to upper 90s across the area. Thankfully, the humidity will not be quite as high as the last heat wave so our heat index should top out between 100 and 105 degrees each day. Still very hot, but not quite as intense. The heat will stick with us through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s continuing.

Heat Index Forecast this weekend and early next week (WOWT)

A cold front will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday bringing at least a few storms to the area, and some slightly cooler weather for the middle of next week. Cooler in this case is relative, as highs fall back into the upper 80s to around 90. An improvement, but still well above average for this time of year. The warmer than average conditions likely continue through the middle of the month, though the heat should not be quite as intense as what we will see over the weekend.

Near record highs this weekend and early next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.