We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Armed robbers tase, rob man at gunpoint on his front porch, video shows

A doorbell camera shows a man being robbed and attacked outside of his home. (Source: KOMO, RING DOORBELL, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN, Ring Doorbell/Family Handout)
By Jackie Kent, KOMO
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) - Two masked armed robbers recently ambushed a man on the front porch of his home in the Seattle area.

Video from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell captured the frightening moments, showing the men appearing to point a gun at the victim while tasing him.

According to the victim’s wife, thieves got away with a gold chain, a wallet and car keys.

The family believes the suspects had been watching them shop at a nearby shopping center before following them home to their Beacon Hill neighborhood, about a mile and a half away.

The tasing victim’s family worries the suspects may be targeting Asian families coming from the shopping plaza.

This recent incident comes as police are investigating a surge in home invasions in south Seattle where suspects have been robbing vulnerable Asian adults.

Seattle police said it doesn’t appear the tasing incident is connected to the other home invasions.

However, community leaders say property crime and violence toward vulnerable groups are becoming more common.

With the reported lack of police resources, area businesses are relying on each other to deter crime.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers are concerned with Gov. Jim Pillen's executive order that he refers to as...
Nebraska lawmakers react to Pillen's 'Women's Bill of Rights'
A man was arrested in Plattsmouth, Neb., on burglary and weapons charges on Tuesday.
Man arrested in Plattsmouth on burglary, weapons charges
Progress is being made on Interstate 80 at the Madison exit in Council Bluffs.
Road work continues on I-80 at Madison exit in Council Bluffs
Nebraska travels to Minnesota for its 2023 season opener.
Matt Rhule era gets underway as Huskers battle Minnesota in opener
Matt Rhule emphasizes finishing strong as a key to Nebraska's success this season.
Rhule wants Huskers to finish strong, 'win 4th quarter'