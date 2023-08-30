Volleyball Day in Nebraska: Husker fans pile into Memorial Stadium for exhibition game

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The Huskers are anticipating a record crowd Wednesday afternoon and evening for a one-of-a-kind event at Memorial Stadium, which even prompted the university to cancel classes for the day.

Today we make history. pic.twitter.com/ouZkUWfpi3 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 30, 2023

The largest attendance for an NCAA volleyball game is 18,755 people.

The worldwide attendance for a women’s sporting event is 91,648, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Memorial Stadium expects to break that record Wednesday night for a volleyball match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks at 7 p.m.

Before the Huskers take the court for the main event, the historic day will also include an undercard of sorts, as Wayne State College will take on University of Nebraska-Kearney at 4:30 p.m.

Wayne State vs. UNK will be broadcast on Nebraska PBS, while Nebraska vs. UNO will be nationally televised on Big Ten Network.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

Fans gather at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ, and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.