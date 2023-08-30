We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Volleyball Day in Nebraska: Husker fans pile into Memorial Stadium for exhibition game

Nebraska hosted a pep rally to celebrate Volleyball Day before the Huskers take centerstage at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The Huskers are anticipating a record crowd Wednesday afternoon and evening for a one-of-a-kind event at Memorial Stadium, which even prompted the university to cancel classes for the day.

The largest attendance for an NCAA volleyball game is 18,755 people.

The worldwide attendance for a women’s sporting event is 91,648, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Memorial Stadium expects to break that record Wednesday night for a volleyball match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks at 7 p.m.

Before the Huskers take the court for the main event, the historic day will also include an undercard of sorts, as Wayne State College will take on University of Nebraska-Kearney at 4:30 p.m.

Wayne State vs. UNK will be broadcast on Nebraska PBS, while Nebraska vs. UNO will be nationally televised on Big Ten Network.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

Fans gather at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ, and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Players greet fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for a pep rally on Volleyball Day in Nebraska...
Volleyball Day in Nebraska pep rally
Nebraska plays UNO in a volleyball game at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska could set women's sports attendance record
Nebraska player Arik Gilbert was arrested for burglary in Lincoln.
Husker player arrested for burglary of Lincoln vape shop