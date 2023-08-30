We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & warm with smoky sky on Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may smell some smoke out the door this morning due to that wildfire smoke that moved in yesterday. Some has settled closer to the surface but there is still quite a bit higher up in the air. We’ll contend with that all day again and it will get in the way of our sunny sky at times. I still expect our highs to make it into the mid 80s though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Low dew points will be comfortable and the south breeze will be light all day as well.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Smoke will be an issue at times tonight into Thursday morning but should thin out as the day goes along Thursday. You’ll notice the same feel to the day Thursday but with a stronger south breeze gusting to 25 mph at times.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the start of a heat wave that looks like it will last about 5 days into early next week. Highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees will be very hot but fortunately it won’t be nearly as humid as the last heat wave. That means we’ll see heat index values top out as high as 105 during this 5 day stretch. A south breeze gusting 20-30 mph many of the days will help make it feel a bit better too.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

