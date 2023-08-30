Our Town Fremont: The largest YMCA in the U.S. and then some!

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont, Nebraska is our last stop in 6 News’ Our Town series.

The city is home to the Fremont Family YMCA, the largest location in the United States, and has several programs for youth and adults.

There’s childcare for children six weeks and up, after-school care, and even pre-school and summer camps. Adults can enjoy fitness programs, along with group fitness, a wellness center for cardio and weight training, and a Silver Sneakers program for people over the age of 65.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

“We are unique in that we also have an ice arena that we operate, so we also teach children in second grade. Every second grader in the Fremont area schools gets the opportunity to get free ice skating lessons here,” says Fremont Family YMCA President and CEO Lindy Hoyer.

Additionally, all first graders get free swimming lessons in the facility’s Olympic-sized Aquatic Center.

Hoyer says this Y is all about impacting people’s lives and growing local leaders. She says the current mayor of Fremont, Joey Spellerberg, grew up participating in programs and events at the Y. It’s stories like his that really resonate with its members.

The Y also boasts a remote location where members can go to enjoy the natural beauty Fremont offers. The spot is called Camp Christensen.

“We host events where we get kids on paddle boats, canoes, and kayaks, do fishing derbys and things like that out here. And it’s got a great potential for future development as we cut past through the brush and the overgrowth out here,” says Hoyer.

In addition to the campsite, there’s also the Hazel R. Kene Camp Lodge, currently being used as a rental facility for weddings, graduation parties, and birthdays. The space is handicap-accessible, features a catering kitchen, and even has a gas fireplace to add to its rustic charm.

Additional plans are in the works for the campsite, including yoga classes in the outdoor setting and even sand volleyball.

Fremont YMCA offers campsite activities for the whole family.

Fremont is also known for a local historic home on the National Register of Historic Places, called the Louis E. May Museum. The location also serves as the meeting spot for the Dodge County Historical Society.

The May Museum was originally built in 1874 and has been remodeled a few times since then. The home is full of architectural details, woodwork, and artwork -- a true showplace for the community. It currently functions as a research library and genealogical society for Dodge County. You can find obituaries in old newspapers and check out historical objects from the community and county’s history.

“We also have a very amazing Victorian flower garden here. It is tended by about 20 volunteer gardeners who come each Tuesday and give their time to weed and plant and water and each may they have an annual plant sale open to the public,” says the May Museum Curator, Jeff Kappeler.

Additionally, the grounds are recognized as an arboretum site, with a wide variety of trees, some native to Nebraska.

