Omaha mayor signs executive order banning weapons on city property

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the Omaha City Council voted unanimously to repeal city codes pertaining to firearms in order to comply with the state’s new permitless concealed carry law, the mayor signed an executive order prohibiting concealed weapons on city property.

A spokeswoman for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the mayor signed the EO on Tuesday night effectively banning concealed weapons on properties the city owns or leases.

The city’s flurry of activity regarding concealed weapons is to make sure the rules are in place before Nebraska’s new law allowing permitless concealed carry goes into effect on Saturday.

Many city leaders, including Omaha and Lincoln police departments, have remained opposed to LB77, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Jim Pillen. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine noted the change will impact processes in the future.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Tuesday that while Omaha has no choice but to abide by the new law, the city would look into exploring other options to keep the city safe.

“Realizing we must do this, I’ve asked the law department to research options we can pursue that we can still put into effect regardless of LB77, to better address illegal guns and public safety in the community,” Festersen said after pre-council on Tuesday. “I think what they’ve found so far is there are some common-sense measures we can pursue, things like regulating ghost guns and bump stock accessories and making sure our public spaces are safe...

“It’s our belief, and the city attorney’s belief, that the city can prohibit that from happening in public spaces, public parks, public libraries, public facilities, City Hall, and we intend to do that.”

Festersen said this is important for public safety and he will continue to work on the issue.

