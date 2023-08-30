We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha mayor signs executive order banning weapons on city property

City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to realign its gun ordinances to comply with new Nebraska law.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is expected to sign an executive order to ban concealed weapons on city property.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the Omaha City Council voted unanimously to repeal city codes pertaining to firearms in order to comply with the state’s new permitless concealed carry law, the mayor signed an executive order prohibiting concealed weapons on city property.

A spokeswoman for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the mayor signed the EO on Tuesday night effectively banning concealed weapons on properties the city owns or leases.

The city’s flurry of activity regarding concealed weapons is to make sure the rules are in place before Nebraska’s new law allowing permitless concealed carry goes into effect on Saturday.

Many city leaders, including Omaha and Lincoln police departments, have remained opposed to LB77, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Jim Pillen. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine noted the change will impact processes in the future.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Tuesday that while Omaha has no choice but to abide by the new law, the city would look into exploring other options to keep the city safe.

EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska's incoming gun law

“Realizing we must do this, I’ve asked the law department to research options we can pursue that we can still put into effect regardless of LB77, to better address illegal guns and public safety in the community,” Festersen said after pre-council on Tuesday. “I think what they’ve found so far is there are some common-sense measures we can pursue, things like regulating ghost guns and bump stock accessories and making sure our public spaces are safe...

“It’s our belief, and the city attorney’s belief, that the city can prohibit that from happening in public spaces, public parks, public libraries, public facilities, City Hall, and we intend to do that.”

Festersen said this is important for public safety and he will continue to work on the issue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
Boxes of petitions to repeal Nebraska's "School Choice" law were turned in to the Secretary of...
Support Our Schools submits more than 117,000 petition signatures to put school choice on Nebraska ballot
Support Our Schools delivers petition signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office on...
Petitions to repeal Nebraska's 'School Choice' law turned in to Secretary of State
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska