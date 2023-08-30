We are Local
‘Miracle’ cat found unharmed after immense fire destroys apartment building

A cat was rescued amid the tragedy of a major apartment complex fire in Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ, GABBY KELLEY, CNN)
By Megan Lee, WTMJ
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Twenty-one people no longer have a home in Wisconsin, but residents are finding a silver lining.

Over the weekend in the Kenosha area, a 16-unit apartment building went up in flames.

Amid the tragedy, a 12-year-old cat was rescued from a destroyed apartment and everyone was able to escape the fire.

“I looked and saw smoke coming out of the apartments,” said neighbor Gabby Kelley.

She shared a video of what the smoke and flames looked like from that day.

“Flames engulfed the whole building,” Kelley said.

The Kenosha Fire Department said the fire started after a cigarette wasn’t disposed of properly. The building is considered a total loss.

“Words can’t explain the devastation of it all. I mean just to imagine what they’re going through ... I can’t,” said Mike Hervat, the building foreman.

With floors and ceilings completely gone, everyone is grateful that all the residents made it.

“Everyone made it out safe, so that’s the most important thing, no injuries or anything like that,” Hervat said.

And about 48 hours later, residents found another pleasant surprise.

Mia, a 12-year-old cat, was rescued by Hervat.

“The two floors fell through and everything, but the cat was still exactly where they thought it would be,” Hervat said. “Going in there and seeing her exactly where she was … was a miracle.”

A miracle indeed, and Mia’s owner can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s a little peace of mind that everything wasn’t lost,” Hervat said.

The Red Cross is assisting the 21 residents affected by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

