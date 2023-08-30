We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mayor signs executive order banning concealed firearms on all city properties

With Nebraska LB 77 taking effect Saturday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert signed an executive order banning all guns from city property.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert has officially signed the executive order just days before the state’s new permitless concealed carry law LB 77 will go into effect on Saturday.

Every building owned or leased by the city will have a sign similar to this one that bans all concealed firearms on its properties.

This is a result of the mayor’s new executive order.

“However, the primary exception is law enforcement,” Khuse said. “Obviously, law enforcement and Omaha police officers are allowed to have their weapons.”

Signs that ban firearms will be placed on entrances and parking lots of city, police, and fire facilities, as well, as libraries, parks, and community centers

City attorney Matt Khuse told 6 News while Omaha has no option to abide by the state’s new permitless concealed carry law, city officials are prioritizing public safety

“There is a concern about the public feeling safe using our public spaces and wanting to be free from any type of worry or concern,” Khuse said.

Now, like public properties, businesses have the option to decide whether they want to allow concealed firearms on private property.

If they decide to ban any type of concealed weapon, a sign needs to be placed at the entrance or outside.

The mayor signed an executive order Tuesday, but it had a technical error. 6 News was told the mayor will sign a revised one and it will be released publicly on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

With Nebraska LB 77 taking effect Saturday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert signed an executive order...
Stothert signs EO as new Nebraska gun laws go into effect Saturday
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced that the construction location for the new state corrections...
Gov. Pillen releases proposal for site change to new Nebraska state prison
Gov. Jim Pillen responded to the petitions opposing Nebraska's school choice law, which were...
Gov. Pillen responds to petitions opposing Nebraska school choice law
Mayor Jean Stothert signed an executive order banning guns on all city property as Nebraska LB...
Omaha Mayor Stothert signs executive order on guns
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln