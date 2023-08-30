Mayor signs executive order banning concealed firearms on all city properties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert has officially signed the executive order just days before the state’s new permitless concealed carry law LB 77 will go into effect on Saturday.

Every building owned or leased by the city will have a sign similar to this one that bans all concealed firearms on its properties.

This is a result of the mayor’s new executive order.

“However, the primary exception is law enforcement,” Khuse said. “Obviously, law enforcement and Omaha police officers are allowed to have their weapons.”

Signs that ban firearms will be placed on entrances and parking lots of city, police, and fire facilities, as well, as libraries, parks, and community centers

City attorney Matt Khuse told 6 News while Omaha has no option to abide by the state’s new permitless concealed carry law, city officials are prioritizing public safety

“There is a concern about the public feeling safe using our public spaces and wanting to be free from any type of worry or concern,” Khuse said.

Now, like public properties, businesses have the option to decide whether they want to allow concealed firearms on private property.

If they decide to ban any type of concealed weapon, a sign needs to be placed at the entrance or outside.

The mayor signed an executive order Tuesday, but it had a technical error. 6 News was told the mayor will sign a revised one and it will be released publicly on Thursday.

