We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LIVE at NOON: Governor, Lincoln mayor plan joint announcement on prison location

The bombshell announcement of a new prison going up just outside Lincoln’s northeast limits shocked residents and business owners across the city.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will join Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for an announcement “concerning siting of the new 1,512-bed prison facility” at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the State.

On Aug. 18, the Governor announced the State had selected a 300-acre site near 112th and Adams, just east and north of new housing subdivisions in the City. Lincoln City leaders and landowners in the area said they were caught off-guard by the announcement. Many of them pushed back and urged the State to consider alternate locations.

Wednesday’s announcement will be carried live on 10/11 News at Noon, in the video player above and on the 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop.
Man arrested after deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
Heat through Tuesday of next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
The next heat wave starts up on Friday
Rusty's First Alert Weather Day Update