LIVE at NOON: Governor, Lincoln mayor plan joint announcement on prison location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will join Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for an announcement “concerning siting of the new 1,512-bed prison facility” at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the State.

On Aug. 18, the Governor announced the State had selected a 300-acre site near 112th and Adams, just east and north of new housing subdivisions in the City. Lincoln City leaders and landowners in the area said they were caught off-guard by the announcement. Many of them pushed back and urged the State to consider alternate locations.

