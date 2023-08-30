We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa’s one-two punch at tight end aiming to be one of the nation’s best

Iowa's tight ends aiming to be nation's best
Iowa's tight ends aiming to be nation's best
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michigan transfer Erick All can’t wait to hit the field and catch passes from his former Wolverine teammate Cade McNamara.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve run out of the tunnel because I didn’t play last year,” All said. “(McNamara and I) played for four years together so it’s honestly a blessing to have Cade here.”

“He is an unbelievable player and that’s why I pushed really hard for him to come and join me,” McNamara said.

The 6-5 All said he’s excited to play amongst fellow tight end 6-6 Luke Lachey.

“Luke is a beast he’s good, Real long and fast, and runs great routes,” All said. “We are ready to attack the season get out there and help the team win.”

“I feel we complement each other a great,” Lachey said. “It will be hard to get some matchups for other teams.”

Lachey learned a lot last season from playing with Sam LaPorta - more than just ball skills.

“The biggest thing I learned from him was just the will to win. He is so competitive and will do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Kirk Ferentz did not hold his cards close to the vest when asked about the possibility of two-tight end sets.

“They are two of our better guys, better players,’ Ferentz said after the kids day open scrimmage. “We will absolutely be doing that.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
Husker volleyball ready for historic match inside Memorial Stadium
Husker fans enjoyed a pep rally celebrating Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln.
Huskers host pep rally ahead of historic match at Memorial Stadium
Fans, players and coaches are all enjoying the festivities of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw record crowd
Husker fans enjoyed a pep rally celebrating Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska: Husker fans pile into Memorial Stadium for exhibition game
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska