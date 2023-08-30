We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The former U.S. Open champion announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, he will have surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion found on his brain. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(AP)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW/Gray News) - Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to undergo brain surgery in September.

The professional golfer and Topeka, Kansas, native announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to remove a lesion recently found on his brain. The operation is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he said in the post. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland noted that he is in good spirits and his family and team stand by his side.

The 39-year-old has four wins on the PGA tour, including the major held at Pebble Beach in July 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
Prison escapee who was serving life sentence for stepdaughter’s rape arrested in West Virginia
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
LIVE: Governor, Lincoln mayor plan joint announcement on prison location
Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later
Boxes of petitions to repeal Nebraska's "School Choice" law were turned in to the Secretary of...
Petitions to repeal Nebraska's 'School Choice' law turned in to Secretary of State
Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later