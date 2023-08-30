We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Candidates to fill Vinny Palermo’s Omaha City Council seat narrowed to five

Public interviews set for Sept. 7
After Vinny Palermo's seat was officially vacated, Omaha City Council now has 12 candidates for its District 4 position.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha leaders have narrowed the number of candidates for the Dist. 4 City Council seat down to five.

A dozen people applied to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council, replacing Vinny Palermo, who was removed from the seat earlier this month before pleading guilty to one of nine federal charges filed against him in April.

On Wednesday, Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen and Vice President Aimee Melton said that Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, Terri Blackburn, former District 4 Councilman Garry Gernandt, Ron Hug, and Erik Servellon. Others who applied but did not advance were: Andrew Adams, Samuel Canova, Margo Juarez, Mark Martinez, Anita Rojas, Ben Salazar, and Joseph Velasquez.

Interviews of the final five candidates will be conducted at a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 7.

The council expects to appoint its newest member on Sept. 12 and swear them into office at the Sept. 26 council meeting.

Palermo has been in jail since late April, when he was indicted in a federal corruption case. The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to vacate his seat after three months of unexcused absences. Palermo never fought the move to vacate his seat or even whether his absences should be counted as excused or not. He also collected a paycheck for the position while behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Omaha mayor signs executive order banning weapons on city property
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
Boxes of petitions to repeal Nebraska's "School Choice" law were turned in to the Secretary of...
Support Our Schools submits more than 117,000 petition signatures to put school choice on Nebraska ballot
Support Our Schools delivers petition signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office on...
Petitions to repeal Nebraska's 'School Choice' law turned in to Secretary of State