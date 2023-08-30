Candidates to fill Vinny Palermo’s Omaha City Council seat narrowed to five

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha leaders have narrowed the number of candidates for the Dist. 4 City Council seat down to five.

A dozen people applied to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council, replacing Vinny Palermo, who was removed from the seat earlier this month before pleading guilty to one of nine federal charges filed against him in April.

On Wednesday, Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen and Vice President Aimee Melton said that Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, Terri Blackburn, former District 4 Councilman Garry Gernandt, Ron Hug, and Erik Servellon. Others who applied but did not advance were: Andrew Adams, Samuel Canova, Margo Juarez, Mark Martinez, Anita Rojas, Ben Salazar, and Joseph Velasquez.

Interviews of the final five candidates will be conducted at a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 7.

The council expects to appoint its newest member on Sept. 12 and swear them into office at the Sept. 26 council meeting.

Palermo has been in jail since late April, when he was indicted in a federal corruption case. The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to vacate his seat after three months of unexcused absences. Palermo never fought the move to vacate his seat or even whether his absences should be counted as excused or not. He also collected a paycheck for the position while behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.