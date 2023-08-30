We are Local
Arrests made at Omaha’s McMillan Middle School after incident with pepper spray

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha middle school started off the school day Wednesday with a person using pepper spray and several arrests.

Police were called to McMillan Middle School on Wednesday morning to respond to an incident.

In a letter to families, McMillan’s principal said the situation started when a former student used pepper spray in an entryway.

Staff members moved the person outside and called law enforcement. Officials say two families then started arguing, and one person flashed a knife.

An Omaha Police Officer then deployed the pepper spray.

Police say 10-15 people, adults and children, were involved. Several of them were taken into custody.

The school was placed in lockdown for 45 minutes while police investigated.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

