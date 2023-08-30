6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating up late this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very nice summer evening underway for the Omaha metro, temperatures in the mid-80s with light winds and low humidity. Skies have been a little hazy at times thanks once again to some smoke blowing in from wildfires in Canada. We’ll be watching the air quality but for the moment the metro is doing okay. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s through sunset, then drop back into the 70s after sunset. Great for getting outside! Clear skies and light winds will stick with us into the overnight.

Wednesday Evening 10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Another great summer day is on the way for Thursday. Very comfortable in the morning with light winds and temperatures in the low 60s. South winds will increase throughout the morning, with a stead south wind of 10 to 20mph expected for the afternoon. A few gusts up to 25mph will be possible, a touch breezier than what we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures will be very similar, warming into the mid and upper 70s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking very good for any outdoor activities.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

After a couple of cooler days, another heat wave is set to roll in for the end of the week. Highs push back into the 90s on Friday, marking a potentially extended period of unusual warmth for the start of September. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day marking the beginning of the heat, but will not be the hottest day of the stretch. Highs warm into the mid and upper 90s over the weekend, with the potential to make a run a 100 by early next week.

Near record heat this weekend and next week (WOWT)

The good news is that the humidity levels will not be quite as high as the last heat wave. That means the heat index, or feels like temperatures, will not be quite as intense. We’ll likely see the heat index top out between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon. Not a horrible as the last round, but still quite hot and the proper hot weather precautions still need to be taken.

Heat index forecast through Wednesday (WOWT)

