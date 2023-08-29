Wildfire smoke’s return could cause air quality drop in eastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As wildfires continue to burn across parts of central and eastern Canada, smoke is back in the skies across eastern Nebraska.

The Douglas County Health Department warns air quality could drop into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) category later Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Those with asthma or COPD or who are otherwise sensitive to air pollutants should take extra care when outside, including limiting your time outdoors if you can.

DCHD offers action steps you can take to help mitigate air quality concerns in your home.

Choose a room you can close off from outside air -- filter the air if you can.

Avoid burning anything in the room.

Don’t fry or broil meat, smoke, or vacuum.

Stay hydrated with plenty of fluids.

Check on elderly friends and neighbors.

DCHD says if you must be outside, limit your time and only complete what is necessary; they also advise wearing a respirator if necessary.

