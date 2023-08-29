Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & warm with wildfire smoke moving in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It’s another very enjoyable morning for the majority of us with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll again warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area but this time we’ll have wildfire smoke moving in.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

That smoke will noticeably thicken this afternoon (yellow & orange area), getting in the way of our perfectly sunny skies and likely reducing our air quality occasionally. Smoke should thin out some and improve overnight into Wednesday.

Smoke (WOWT)

Highs in the 80s are likely through Thursday before we get to a 6 First Alert Weather Day Friday due to the start of another heat wave. Before that, the weather should be great for the big outdoor volleyball game in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium Wednesday.

Volleyball Day (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

By Friday, the heat will return with highs in the 90s likely through the long Labor Day weekend. This looks to be at least another 4-5 day heat wave. Find the latest regarding out next heat wave here.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

