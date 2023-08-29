We are Local
Papio-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library

The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in the high school library.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista Public School board upheld a prior decision to keep a book as part of the high school library collection.

The book, titled “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” was written by George M. Johnson and was previously brought to the board’s attention due to its sexual content and the depiction of sexual assault.

On Monday, the board upheld earlier decisions by the district’s American Civic and Curriculum Committee as well as Superintendent Andrew Rikli after a full review of the book.

