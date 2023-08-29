Omaha Public Power District sends group for Hurricane Idalia aid

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Idalia is strengthening as it moves toward the Florida Gulf Coast.

Evacuations are underway, but one group of people from Omaha is headed toward the dangerous storm.

The response to Idalia will be aided in part by 16 Omaha Public Power District employees. OPPD released a photo of the group who left for Kentucky on Tuesday.

The City of Tallahassee has requested OPPD's assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia. (OPPD)

While there, the group plans to wait out the worst of the storm and then respond to areas in need of help. OPPD says Florida will rely on help from the Midwest to get ahead of any possible power outages.

Lincoln Electric System is also sending 20 crew members.

