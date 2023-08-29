We are Local
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital

Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.

OPD tells 6 News a man previously in custody was at Bergan Mercy receiving an evaluation. When the exam concluded, he attempted to run from officers. He was never outside the hospital, but was tased inside and again placed into custody.

OPD says one officer did sustain minor injuries in the scuffle with the suspect. Officers at the scene told 6 News the suspect will likely be charged with attempted escape.

