Omaha nonprofit offering tech field training to youths expanding reach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saniya Nesbit, 16, is a junior at Omaha North High School.

She enjoys coding.

“Coding is everything,” Nesbit said. “If you’re using your TV, it had to be coded for it to work. Your phone, it had to be coded in order for you to be able to use your apps.”

She said she found her interest in it while taking a middle school computer class.

“Computer class was very easy, but also it was really intriguing and something that I wanted to do.”

A few months later, she got involved with the Emerging Ladies Academy, where she learned more code, how to build websites, and worked with robotics.

Since 2017, the nonprofit organization has provided training in software, computer engineering, and aeronautics with drones.

“I am helping the girls expand their mind around technology,” founder and executive director Tiffany Gamble said. “It’s not just sitting behind a computer screen but understanding the softwares that are used in your industry, understanding the tools that are used within that industry.”

They even help students get their pilot’s license.

Gamble emphasizes teaching these skills to Black girls, but she encourages any young ladies ages 10-18 to join. It’s all free of charge, too.

Gamble said it’s crucial for more Black girls to learn those skills, especially when there are hundreds of thousands of tech jobs that need to be filled.

“That creates so many security problems, so many lack of resources and business when it comes to the tech ecosystem,” she said. “So we need to close that diversity gap within the tech ecosystem so we can be competitive as a nation. We close that gap as a nation by bringing in other ethnicities, other cultures.”

She’s been getting some recognition for her efforts. She was recently in Detroit to receive the Global Technology Leadership Award from the Global African Business Association.

Even outside the U.S., Gamble said the Emerging Ladies Academy has stretched its reach, setting up a chapter in Sowutuom, Ghana, and forming a partnership with Maranatha University College there. Gamble said tech academy courses at the college will start in September.

More recently, she said she met with Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to set up programs with the government-run schools.

“We’re in a really good position right now to really use our voice to make sure that our youth have standard tech education skills,” Gamble said.

She said the next step is expanding that national and global reach to put even more young ladies on paths into the tech field, just like Saniya Nesbit.

“When I joined Emerging Ladies, I didn’t think that it was going to be something I was going to stick with,” Nesbit said. “I was just doing it because I was asked to, and then it turned into something that I wanted to do.”

Gamble said the Emerging Ladies Academy relies on grants and fundraising in order to operate. If you would like to contribute or want more information about the program, click here.

