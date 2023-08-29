We are Local
Omaha council discussing gun ordinances in wake of new Nebraska law

LB77′s passage leaves city to repeal several sections of city code
Gun laws in Nebraska will change in just two weeks.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council will repeal almost two dozen sections of city code Tuesday pertaining to firearms.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen says the mayor, police chief, and majority of the city council are opposed to LB77, recently signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen. That law goes into effect soon and will allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Festersen says Omaha has no choice but to abide by the new law, but he says the city will look into exploring other options to keep the city safe.

EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska's incoming gun law

“Realizing we must do this, I’ve asked the law department to research options we can pursue that we can still put into effect regardless of LB77, to better address illegal guns and public safety in the community,” Festersen said after pre-council Tuesday. “I think what they’ve found so far is there are some common-sense measures we can pursue, things like regulating ghost guns and bump stock accessories and making sure our public spaces are safe.”

“It’s our belief, and the city attorney’s belief, that the city can prohibit that from happening in public spaces, public parks, public libraries, public facilities, City Hall, and we intend to do that.”

Festersen says this is important for public safety and he will continue to work on the issue.

