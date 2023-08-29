Omaha City Council accepts $1 million grant from EPA for climate plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Council members had a major discussion over whether or not to accept federal funds to develop a climate action plan Tuesday.

Members of the council say it’s long overdue and the Environmental Protection Agency has granted Omaha $1 million to develop a climate action, resilience, and mitigation plan.

But other council members are concerned about what requirements will be in the plan and if the city will be stuck with the bill to implement the deal.

The issue was pressing at Tuesday’s council meeting, as the deadline to accept the funds is Sept. 7 and the council doesn’t meet next week.

“I have a number of questions about the long-term, unfunded, mandated costs that are associated with it and I just wanted to have some more information,” Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding said. “But now we have the proverbial gun held to our head. We’ve got to take action on it today.”

The plan could include measures to reduce carbon emissions, building more charging stations for electric vehicles in the Omaha metro, improving the city’s recycling system, and preparing for natural disasters caused by climate change.

There is a lot of support for the climate action plan.

“Some really common sense, short-term action steps that we can take out of a plan like this could be things like increasing recycling,” Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said. “It might be continuing to change your traffic lights to LEDs to save electricity.”

City officials say that not only would a plan help Omaha’s environment, but it would also be good for employment and business growth.

“Businesses selecting sites for development and relocation to Omaha are increasing, including requirements for sustainability and climate resiliency,” Omaha City Councilman Heath Mello said. “We also see the issues of sustainability and climate resiliency in our work to recruit and retain talent in this city.”

But there were some council members who don’t want things to move so fast and believe accepting a plan that has yet to even be written could prove problematic.

“I’m a bit confused as to whether or not this is a risk assessment or hazard mitigation plan, or is it a climate change plan?” Harding said.

Other members had an answer for him.

“I think that’s what this plan is really designed to do,” Councilman Don Rowe said. “It’s not to change the climate, it’s to allow us to react to the changes in the climate.”

Aimie Melton shared the same concerns Harding did.

“[We need to make sure we’re] actually making the environment a better place,” Melton said. “That we’re not spending money or going to mandate that everyone own an electric car when OPPD says they still have to invest $2 billion. By the way, if everyone owned an electric car, we don’t have the grid to support it. So, I just want to make sure we’re not doing that that, in all honesty, are stupid.”

The council had already voted to pay a company around $300,000 to develop the plan, so in the end, council members said they had no choice but to vote in favor of the issue Tuesday.

The council voted 6-0 to accept the $1 million federal grant.

Council members made clear that they want a report on the progress of the plan. The grant requires the city to create a climate action plan by August 2025 and to provide a status report at the end of the grant period in 2027.

