Nebraska gun laws to change in less than two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In less than two weeks, a major piece of legislation will take effect in Nebraska: the new permitless concealed carry law, LB77.

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that until further notice, any handgun permits that come into their office will not be processed on the same day, like they often are.

Due to staffing changes at the sheriff’s office, they will take three days.

As new staff members receive further training on the permit application process, they are also preparing for the changes that LB77 may bring.

The process for county employees will mostly remain the same, Chief Deputy William Rinn tells 6 News.

“Oddly enough it won’t change much at all, as far as the rigors of [background checks],” Rinn said. “We have very high standards in handing out purchase permits because although it doesn’t put a weapon in their hand, it gives them the ability and legal authority to buy one so we take that pretty seriously at the sheriff’s office.”

When you apply for a gun permit, you hand over your ID and application. In a matter of minutes, clerks are digging into your background both locally and in other jurisdictions to make sure you legally qualify.

While the law won’t change this process, it will change the restrictions that applicants face.

The new law removes local control, meaning Omaha’s gun ordinances, which are arguably more strict than some state and federal laws, will go away. This makes it a step easier for people to get their handgun permit application approved.

That includes some of those applicants who previously were unable to access a handgun because of city ordinances.

“It does cause a little dis-ease with us, that when we have an idea based on someone’s record that it’s not in their best interest or the public safety’s interest for them to be able to purchase a firearm and we have to issue that permit, by law, we have to hand them that permit, it’s not a super comfortable feeling for the sheriff’s office,” Rinn said.

But Rinn says there are still some steps they can take for applicants who may be of concern to authorities, especially those with a history of mental health-related issues.

A team from the office’s new behavioral health unit can meet with those applicants before approving their permits.

“When it’s possible, we’ll talk to those persons you know that warm friendly face to see how they’re doing and feeling, and see what their motivations are behind getting a gun permit just to see if they’re at a time in their life to see if their records don’t match what their personality is.”

However, this requires the behavioral health unit to drop what they’re doing and meet with questionable applicants within three days, as the office is required by law to approve or deny any and all permit requests within three days.

Chief Deputy Rinn said the office plans to continue that process moving forward as legislation changes.

