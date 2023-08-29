We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska football player arrested in Lincoln burglary

Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested for burglary of vape shop near 27th & O Streets
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln liquor and vape shop.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to Sj’s Liquor and Vape Shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

On scene, LPD said the glass door to the store was shattered by large cement pieces from a nearby parking lot.

Police said officers saw Arik Gilbert, 21, walking toward an exit while carrying a bag, which was later discovered to contain more than $1,600 worth of items, including vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters.

Gilbert was booked into jail for burglary.

The sophomore tight end is a Georgia transfer. He was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA for this season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papio-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country star Zach Bryan to make Omaha concert stop next spring
Walter Alexander's Mercedes-Benz sedan after being taken into custody Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide

Latest News

Friday is the start of another long stretch of hot weather.
Rusty's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Typical August weather but impacts from wildfire smoke
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Sunny skies but wildfire smoke will get in the way today
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bennington residents are frustrated with the size of a nearby basin.
Bennington green space turned dangerous ditch proving an eyesore for neighbors