Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murder in Omaha has died.

Decabooter Williams, 71, died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to life in 2003 after setting a home on fire near 41st and Boyd Streets, killing Victoria Burgess, 52, and her daughter, Tisha Tolbert, 28.

His cause of death has not been determined, but the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said he was being treated for medical conditions. As is standard procedure whenever inmates die in state custody, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

