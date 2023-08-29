We are Local
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Decabooter Williams
Decabooter Williams(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murder in Omaha has died.

Decabooter Williams, 71, died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to life in 2003 after setting a home on fire near 41st and Boyd Streets, killing Victoria Burgess, 52, and her daughter, Tisha Tolbert, 28.

His cause of death has not been determined, but the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said he was being treated for medical conditions. As is standard procedure whenever inmates die in state custody, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

