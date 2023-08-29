John Cook and players discuss significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An attitude of gratitude. That’s what Coach John Cook has been instilling in his players ahead of a historic day of volleyball in Nebraska.

During a Tuesday press conference, middle blocker Bekka Allick said Coach Cook has continuously talked to the team about the significance of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska”.

“Coach was giving us pep talks about this,” Allick said. “This is a really big deal. He always reminded us that we need to be really grateful for this. We’ve had all kinds of athletes come through this legacy program. Why didn’t this happen when Jordan Larson and Sarah Pavan were here? All of these amazing legends and its us. We were chosen to have this and he pushes this on us everyday. An ‘attitude of gratitude’. We don’t know when this is gonna happen again, if ever. That’s been the biggest thing. Staying grounded.”

Coach Cook spoke about how meaningful it is to celebrate the legacy of Nebraska Volleyball.

“I was talking to a really good friend of mine this morning who brought up when you think about where women’s sports started and what’s going to happen tomorrow. This is a celebration for all,” Coach Cook said. “For all the women that first started giving a chance to play sports, and there’s a lot of women who didn’t have the chance. I keep flashing back to the USA soccer team playing at the Rose Bowl. That was a big moment for women’s sports and soccer really shot up. I think this is another great chance for that to happen in the sport of volleyball. "

A sold-out crowd is expected and it could set a record for the highest attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

There are two matches scheduled for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m. followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

