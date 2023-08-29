We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa state government realignment underway

State leaders present commissions and boards they think should be eliminated under Governor Kim...
State leaders present commissions and boards they think should be eliminated under Governor Kim Reynolds' government realignment bill(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - The legislature already agreed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to reduce the number of cabinet-level departments from 37 to 16. Now, state leaders are reviewing Iowa’s more than 250 boards and commissions that oversee state operations.

Reynolds touted her government realignment bill on the campaign trail as 2024 candidates come to town. The Boards and Commissions Review Committee is in charge of seeing it through. Right now, they’re reviewing all 256 of Iowa’s state boards. Many are facing elimination or reorganization.

Republican State Representative Jane Bloomingdale says it’s time to clean house. “One thing I noticed is how many times I heard this committee hasn’t met in 10 years. Why do we have that border committee that hasn’t met in 10 years?” Bloomingdale said.

Bloomingdale says the reorganization is long overdue. “There’s redundancies they’re inefficiency and that’s what we’re looking for right now. So we’re in the beginning. This is the beginning process, just getting it put together. So I’m actually excited. I think it’s time for a review and some consolidation so we’ll see how it goes,” Bloomingdale said.

Democratic State Senator Janice Weiner says the process is moving too fast, and many Iowans may be unaware these meetings are happening.

“While I am 100% okay with getting rid of boards and commissions that haven’t done anything for a long time that are defunct that have already served their purpose. There are a lot of, there are a lot of commissions out there that affect a lot of Iowans’ lives,” Weiner said.

Weiner says these boards usually have experts on them, and also better represent the population.

“That’s another real advantage of some of these boards and commissions. There’s geographic distribution, there are people from different professions, and you get a real give and take,” Weiner said.

The next meeting in this process is Wednesday, September 6th. Iowans can register for public comment to weigh in on any proposed changes.

The review committee will send a final report to the legislature and governor at the end of next month. Then it’s up to lawmakers to implement the changes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’

Latest News

An inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Omaha has died in prison.
Convicted Omaha murderer dies in prison
The Emerging Ladies Academy in Omaha is teaching women valuable technology skills.
Omaha nonprofit helping women hone technical skills
The Omaha City Council plans to cancel gun ordinances as Nebraska LB77 takes effect Saturday.
Omaha City Council set to eliminate gun ordinances ahead of LB77 taking effect
Nebraska player Arik Gilbert was arrested for burglary in Lincoln.
Husker player arrested for burglary of Lincoln vape shop
A recycling center in Omaha is set to close down while the city searches for a new site.
Omaha recycling drop-off center to close