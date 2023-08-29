We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers announce Blackshirt recipients ahead of season opener

(KOLN-TV)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football revealed its Blackshirt recipients Monday.

The 11 players receiving the program’s coveted practice jersey are also the presumed defensive starters for Thursday’s season opener at Minnesota.

DE - Blaise Gunnerson

DE - Ty Robinson

DT - Nash Hutmacher

LB - John Bullock

LB - Chief Borders

LB - Luke Reimer

CB - Malcolm Hartzog

CB - Quinton Newsome

S - Omar Brown

S - DeShon Singleton

S (Rover) - Isaac Gifford

Blackshirts were distributed to the players on Sunday.

“It means something to them,” Defensive coordinator Tony White said. “It was exciting to watch those guys yesterday walk into the [indoor practice facility] and see them wearing them and smiling. I know they know what it means.”

Defensive coordinator Tony White clarified that his starters will have to earn their Blackshirts each week.

“That’s a week-to-week deal,” he said. “You want to make it special. You want to keep guys competitive. You want to make sure they understand it’s 1-0. Win the rep right now. Let’s concentrate on the day and then we’ll move forward with it.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Walter Alexander's Mercedes-Benz sedan after being taken into custody Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha
A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont

Latest News

Matt Rhule speaks post week 1 of Huskers 2023 Fall camp.
Matt Rhule’s Huskers want to build a new legacy at Nebraska
Tom Osborne visited the airport where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln.
Legendary Husker Coach Tom Osborne attends Blue Angels show
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that he is leaving to become the...
NU President Carter leaving for Ohio State
Gabe Ervin Jr.
Rhule names Gabe Ervin Jr. Huskers’ starting running back