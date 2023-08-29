Huskers announce Blackshirt recipients ahead of season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football revealed its Blackshirt recipients Monday.

The 11 players receiving the program’s coveted practice jersey are also the presumed defensive starters for Thursday’s season opener at Minnesota.

DE - Blaise Gunnerson

DE - Ty Robinson

DT - Nash Hutmacher

LB - John Bullock

LB - Chief Borders

LB - Luke Reimer

CB - Malcolm Hartzog

CB - Quinton Newsome

S - Omar Brown

S - DeShon Singleton

S (Rover) - Isaac Gifford

Blackshirts were distributed to the players on Sunday.

“It means something to them,” Defensive coordinator Tony White said. “It was exciting to watch those guys yesterday walk into the [indoor practice facility] and see them wearing them and smiling. I know they know what it means.”

Defensive coordinator Tony White clarified that his starters will have to earn their Blackshirts each week.

“That’s a week-to-week deal,” he said. “You want to make it special. You want to keep guys competitive. You want to make sure they understand it’s 1-0. Win the rep right now. Let’s concentrate on the day and then we’ll move forward with it.”

