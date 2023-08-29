Former OPD police captain changes plea in Omaha corruption case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another of the four men indicted in an Omaha public corruption scandal in April has changed his plea.

Former Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez was in federal court on Tuesday changed his plea to guilty on one charge: conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Gonzalez initially pleaded not guilty to several charges filed against him this past spring and has been in federal custody ever since. The rest of those charges included wire fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and aiding and abetting the honest services fraud of Officer Johnny Palermo.

Gonzalez will remain jailed until he is sentenced on Nov. 30.

His plea change comes just shy of two weeks after former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo pleaded guilty to one of the nine federal charges filed against him earlier this year in a corruption case involving funds from two local nonprofits. Palermo asked to be released, but the judge ordered him to remain in jail until he is sentenced for his role in a federal corruption case.

Jack Olson and former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo are still facing fraud and public corruption charges. They also remain in federal custody.

