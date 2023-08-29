Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies and mild ahead of late-week heatwave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have another beautiful day in store for Wednesday! Temperatures start in the low to mid 60s and climb to the mid 80s under sunny skies. We’ll have a slight breeze making for an overall comfortable day. A perfect forecast for Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Volleyball Day (wowt)

The only issue will be some increased smoke coming in from the Canadian wildfires... Air Quality Alerts are in place and those with breathing sensitivities may feel an impact through Thursday. The smoke will be thickest Wednesday with some improvements by Thursday late afternoon.

Smoke forecast (wowt)

Friday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day and marks the start of our next heatwave. The heat will peak on Labor Day with a high of 99! It won’t be *as hot* as our last heatwave, humidity will be a bit lower... but we’ll still feel like 100-110.

Heat Index (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Highs gradually fall by the middle of next work week.

