We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies and mild ahead of late-week heatwave

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have another beautiful day in store for Wednesday! Temperatures start in the low to mid 60s and climb to the mid 80s under sunny skies. We’ll have a slight breeze making for an overall comfortable day. A perfect forecast for Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Volleyball Day
Volleyball Day(wowt)

The only issue will be some increased smoke coming in from the Canadian wildfires... Air Quality Alerts are in place and those with breathing sensitivities may feel an impact through Thursday. The smoke will be thickest Wednesday with some improvements by Thursday late afternoon.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(wowt)

Friday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day and marks the start of our next heatwave. The heat will peak on Labor Day with a high of 99! It won’t be *as hot* as our last heatwave, humidity will be a bit lower... but we’ll still feel like 100-110.

Heat Index
Heat Index(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Highs gradually fall by the middle of next work week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Another heat wave starting Friday
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast