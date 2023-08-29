We are Local
Decatur mother charged with abuse, manslaughter in infant’s drowning death

A Burt County mother appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the drowning death of her...
A Burt County mother appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the drowning death of her infant son.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Neb. (WOWT) - A Burt County mother appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the drowning death of her infant son.

Josephine Boschult, 22, appeared in court Tuesday. She has been charged with one count each of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death. An arrest affidavit states a Decatur Police officer was dispatched to a home for a drowning baby. He arrived to find Boschult attempting CPR on the child; first responders took over before the infant was transported to an Onawa, Iowa, hospital.

Boschult told the officer she had been bathing her three children. The two other children got out after they finished, and she allegedly admitted to leaving the infant in the tub while the water drained. She said she went outside to take a phone and forgot about the infant; they were lying face down in the tub when she returned. She also told the officer the infant got the burns from turning the hot water on.

After about an hour of life-saving measures, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital. Iowa’s medical examiner stated the child had indeed suffered first and second-degree burns and drowning.

Boschult surrendered to authorities and is currently in Burt County Jail on a $50,000 bond, court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 8.

