We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Central Nebraska man killed in rollover crash

(Raycom)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holstein man has died after a rollover crash in Richardson County Friday afternoon.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies, along with Humboldt Fire and EMS, responded to a crash around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 8, west of the Highway 105 intersection.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. He was identified as 60-year-old Joel Schutte.

They said preliminary investigation reveals that Schutte was traveling westbound on Hwy 8 when his vehicle entered the northside ditch and then rolled across Hwy 8, ending in the southside ditch.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Gun laws in Nebraska will change in just two weeks.
Nebraska gun laws to change in less than two weeks
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country star Zach Bryan to make Omaha concert stop next spring

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia
Idalia strengthening, tracking towards Florida
Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop.
Man arrested after deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
As wildfires continue to burn across parts of central and eastern Canada, smoke is back in the...
Wildfire smoke’s return could cause air quality drop in eastern Nebraska