Case will remain in district court for teen connected to Fonner Park murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager will have his robbery case heard in Hall County District Court.

Judge Ryan Carson denied the motion by 17-year-old Lane Harris to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Harris is charged with felony robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery connected to the March 2023 death of Todd Scherer.

Court records show Harris is accused of stealing money from Todd Scherer and that he was involved in a conspiracy to rob Scherer.

Scherer was shot and beaten to death March 9 in a tack room in one of the horse barns at Fonner Park.

Court documents reveal Judge Carson went through 14 different factors to come to his decision, weighting whether the case should remain where it’s at or head to juvenile court.

One item the judge considered was the motivation for the commission of the offense. In his ruling, he said while Harris may not have directly engaged in the violent offenses, he willingly participated in the events surrounding those offenses.

He said that Harris had opportunities to call 911 or make an effort to assist Scherer, but he did not do so.

The judge also said while juvenile services could benefit Harris, with the way the system is, he would only get maybe a year depending on when that started before aging out.

The judge motion to transfer was overruled as the court finds a sound basis exists to retain jurisdiction.

Harris has a pretrial conference set for 11 a.m. on October 12.

Logan Hunts Horse is charged with first-degree murder in Scherer’s death, along with five other felony charges including robbery. He’s pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on October 4.

While Austin Kelly also is facing charges related to this case, including felony robbery. He’s due back in court on November 7.

