Bond denied for Papillion homicide suspect accused of killing estranged wife

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife outside a Papillion home made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Walter Alexander, 47, appeared in Sarpy County Court. He was formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Walter Alexander (Papillion Police Department)

Alexander is accused in the shooting death of 32-year-old Brittney Alexander, whom police said was his estranged wife, on Saturday night after a domestic disturbance. He then fled the scene in his vehicle to the area of 84th and Harrison streets, where he was taken into custody.

Alexander was also denied bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

