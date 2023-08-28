Water service disrupted for Carson, Iowa residents

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - Residents in the Pottawattamie County city of Carson are experiencing disruptions to water service.

A social media post from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a water main break is to blame after a contractor struck a water line.

PCEMA URGENT: A water main break has disrupted normal service to City of Carson Water system users. Crews are working to restore normal service delivery. Residents and businesses on the Carson Water System should prepare for a Boil Advisory to be issued later today. — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) August 28, 2023

The city says its public works department has been dispatched to the area and is assessing the situation. They warn some residents and businesses are likely seeing lower water pressure than usual. The county is expected to issue a boil order later today.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.