Water service disrupted for Carson, Iowa residents

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - Residents in the Pottawattamie County city of Carson are experiencing disruptions to water service.

A social media post from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a water main break is to blame after a contractor struck a water line.

The city says its public works department has been dispatched to the area and is assessing the situation. They warn some residents and businesses are likely seeing lower water pressure than usual. The county is expected to issue a boil order later today.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

