Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great start to a rather comfortable final week of August

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It should be rather pleasant as you head out to start your day and week. Low humidity levels should feel good with temps in the 60s. Overall we’ll warm into the upper 80s by the end of the day as high clouds move through.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The muggy meter won’t be all that high today but will bounce around in the muggy range at times this afternoon. There is a small chance of a spotty storm or two popping up after 3pm through about sunset too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

The rest of the week should be pretty mild, dry and comfortable with highs in the 80s through Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Keep an eye on Friday as that is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the start of another heat wave. This one doesn’t look quite as bad as the last round with a little less humidity likely. I do expect a long stretch of mid to upper 90s starting Friday that will last into at least midweek next week. This will result in highs that will be 10-15 degrees above average for the majority of the first week of September.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

