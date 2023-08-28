Omaha Public Power District determines cause of Monday morning outage
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Omaha Public Power District have determined a cause following Monday morning’s power outage across southwest Omaha.
A post to OPPD’s blog said a damaged arrester on a power pole is to blame for the outage that affected a little more than 2,400 customers at its peak. The affected area spanned from Harrison to I Streets and from 116th to 132nd Streets.
Power was estimated to be fully restored via switching customers to neighboring circuits by 10:45 a.m.
