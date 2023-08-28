Omaha family loses father’s ashes in fire that tore through apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The damage done to a building at Omaha’s Raintree Apartments left residents like Heather Apodaca stunned.

“You never imagine not ever going back to anything,” she said.

Apodaca, her mom, and her younger sister were inside their apartment when a major fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

They evacuated and watched the smoke and flames consume one unit after another until it finally got to theirs.

“The more and more it got to the side. The firefighters weren’t even there yet,” recalled Apodaca’s younger sister, Aysia Sloan. “The smoke started coming out of our wall and then it exploded.”

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire. According to fire officials, they started attacking the fire and were ordered out of the structure to control it defensively.

“The whole time the firefighters were putting out the fire, I kept thinking they were putting out the fire for us,” said Apodaca. “They were saving our home. Then at some point, it clicked. And it was like that’s not what’s going on here anymore…We’re not going home.”

They didn’t have enough time to grab much. Left behind were the ashes of Apodaca’s dad, which were wrapped in his favorite tan-striped sweater.

“Everything that we had was just there and gone,” she said. “We have…we had stockings. Christmas stockings that we’ve had in the family for 50 years. Things that can’t be replaced ever.”

During the chaos, Sloan’s mind was on her animals.

“I was just worried about my pets that were in there. That’s all I was really thinking about, none of my stuff.”

While no injuries were reported to people, some pets are still missing, according to the Nebraska Humane Society -- including Sloan’s cat, Lucy.

The night of the fire, the Red Cross assisted displaced families.

This Omaha family got put up in a different apartment about 15 minutes away. They told 6 News they waited Monday morning on higher-ups to see how long they’d be allowed to stay. Management told them they could stay for the next couple of days while everyone figured out what was next.

As of Monday the building was fenced off and workers were clearing debris. The property manager told 6 News they’re working as quickly as possible to find a safe way for residents to reconnect with anything that’s salvageable.

While Apodaca and her family say they’re grateful for a roof over their head for the next couple of days, there’s no telling as of now where to next.

“Where we gonna go?” said Apodaca. “We’ll be living out of our cars until we figure it out.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help recover from this devastation.

The property manager issued this statement to 6 News:

On the evening of August 26, a fire broke out at Raintree Apartments. Our residents are our top priority and we are providing support to those affected. Raintree is comprised of five separate buildings. One of the buildings, consisting of 20 apartment homes, were impacted by this tragedy. We are relieved to report that there are no known injuries to any residents. Emergency responders were on the scene, and we are cooperating fully with the investigation to help determine the origin, extent of the damage, and to determine next steps for the recovery process. As homes are deemed safe to enter, residents will be allowed to retrieve personal belongings. Raintree Apartments is helping those residents impacted to provide resources for alternative housing.

