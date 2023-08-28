North Omaha homicide suspect has bond reduced at preliminary hearing
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha man in late July had his preliminary hearing Monday.
Mark Keesler, 31, is charged with manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony. His case has been bound over to Douglas County District Court for trial.
Officers were called to the area near 28th Avenue and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m. July 20, where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.
Keesler’s bond has been reduced from $1 million to $50,000. If released before trial, he will have severe restrictions, including GPS monitoring.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.