North Omaha homicide suspect has bond reduced at preliminary hearing

Mark Keesler was arrested in the investigation into Wednesday night's north Omaha shooting.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha man in late July had his preliminary hearing Monday.

Mark Keesler, 31, is charged with manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony. His case has been bound over to Douglas County District Court for trial.

Mark Keesler
Mark Keesler(Omaha Police Department)

Officers were called to the area near 28th Avenue and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m. July 20, where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Keesler’s bond has been reduced from $1 million to $50,000. If released before trial, he will have severe restrictions, including GPS monitoring.

