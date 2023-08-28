We are Local
Nebraska DHHS warns of EBT card skimming scam

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a card skimming scam...
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a card skimming scam involving SNAP EBT cards.(WLBT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a card skimming scam involving SNAP EBT cards.

The DHHS said in a release it has been made aware of fraudulent activity resulting in some EBT cards being compromised. Skimming is a process that involves devices illegally installed on card readers at point-of-sale machines that capture data of the cardholder’s PIN. Criminals then take the data and create fake cards, stealing from victims’ accounts.

The department says it is working to protect SNAP benefits. Nearly 99% of unauthorized purchases the state has detected are coming from outside the state of Nebraska. The state is urging cardholders to register their card online and block out-of-state transactions.

The DHHS offers these tips to minimize the risk of fraud on their EBT account:

  • Change your PIN often, and make it unique -- one you wouldn’t use commonly.
  • Register your card through ebtEDGE online. From the app or website, you can choose to freeze your card between uses to prevent unauthorized activity.
  • You may request a replacement card by calling 1-877-247-6328 or going online.
  • Beware of phishing scams. The DHHS and EBT processors will never call or text you to ask for your PIN or card number.

Additional questions should be directed to ACCESSNebraska online or by phone.

